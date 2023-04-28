Ducati India has revealed the launch date of its highly anticipated Monster SP performance motorcycle. The Italian bike maker announced that the motorcycle will be available in India starting May 2, 2023. Ducati had announced the launch of the Monster SP and other motorcycles earlier this year, with the former priced at ₹15.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). However, the actual price could vary depending on exchange rates and other factors. Ducati India teased the launch on social media.

