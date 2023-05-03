Ducati has introduced its latest offering, the Monster SP, in the Indian market. This top-of-the-range Ducati Monster is designed to provide a more track-focused riding experience and is priced at ₹15.95 lakh ex-showroom, India.

Interested buyers can now book the Ducati Monster SP at authorized dealerships, and deliveries will commence immediately. The Ducati Monster SP will compete with other premium motorcycles like the Kawasaki Z900, Triumph Street Triple R, and BMW F900R in the Indian market.

The Ducati Monster SP is equipped with the Testastretta 11° engine, featuring a liquid-cooled, 4-valve twin with desmodromic distribution, which delivers impressive performance. This engine generates a maximum power output of 111 hp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission that includes a slipper clutch and a quickshifter, adding to the bike's overall performance and smoothness of operation.

Speaking of performance, the Ducati Monster SP is outfitted with top-of-the-line suspension components, including fully adjustable 43 mm diameter Ohlins upside-down forks in the front and a fully adjustable Ohlins shock absorber at the rear. Additionally, the motorcycle features an aluminium swingarm, steering damper, and a Termignoni silencer, enhancing both performance and style.

In terms of features, the bike also boasts several advanced features, such as a 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster, Cornering ABS with three levels, three riding modes, and eight levels of DTC, making it highly customizable. It also has 4 levels of DWC and Launch Control with three levels of adjustability, further boosting the bike's overall performance and control.

The Ducati Monster SP has a total weight of 186 kg, which is 2 kg lighter than the standard version. To achieve this weight reduction, Ducati has implemented several measures, such as using lighter front brakes and a lithium-ion battery. The Öhlins suspension setup, which is fully adjustable and specifically designed for this model, has also contributed to reducing the bike's weight. These weight-saving measures have enhanced the Monster SP's agility and handling, making it even more suitable for track-focused riding.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, “The Monster SP is one of a kind. It takes the sporty qualities of the Monster to an extreme with better braking performance, increased ability to ride sportingly and greater precision in handling thanks to state-ofthe-art Ohlins suspension. Created for the most passionate Ducatisti who love the thrill of sporty riding, we are delighted to bring the all-new Monster SP to India and look forward to the response from the riders who appreciate attention to detail when it comes to their motorcycles."