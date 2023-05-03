Ducati Monster SP unleashed in India with 111 hp! Check price and other details2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 03:37 PM IST
The Ducati Monster SP is equipped with the Testastretta 11° engine, featuring a liquid-cooled, 4-valve twin with desmodromic distribution, which delivers impressive performance.
Ducati has introduced its latest offering, the Monster SP, in the Indian market. This top-of-the-range Ducati Monster is designed to provide a more track-focused riding experience and is priced at ₹15.95 lakh ex-showroom, India.
