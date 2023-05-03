Ducati Monster SP unleashed in India with 111 hp! Check price and other details

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, “The Monster SP is one of a kind. It takes the sporty qualities of the Monster to an extreme with better braking performance, increased ability to ride sportingly and greater precision in handling thanks to state-ofthe-art Ohlins suspension. Created for the most passionate Ducatisti who love the thrill of sporty riding, we are delighted to bring the all-new Monster SP to India and look forward to the response from the riders who appreciate attention to detail when it comes to their motorcycles."