Ducati Monster SP unveiled: What we know so far

The Ducati Monster SP is a more track-oriented version of its sporty middleweight naked, the Monster. The Monster SP version gets a whole host of mechanical changes to suit its track-focused character, including a fully adjustable Ohlins suspension, and Brembo Stylema calipers.
Ducati has unveiled the new Monster SP, its second launch in the 2023 digital World Premiere series- the online event which brings a new model from the Bologna-based marque periodically.
The Ducati Monster SP is a more track-oriented version of its sporty middleweight naked, the Monster. The Monster SP version gets a whole host of mechanical changes to suit its track-focused character, including a fully adjustable Ohlins suspension, Brembo Stylema calipers and a homologated Termignoni slip-on exhaust.
The Monster SP comes shod with the Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tires same as on the recently launched Ducati Streetfighter V2. Moreover, the bike has tipped the scales at 186kg fully fueled up. This has been achieved due to the implementation of superior and lighter, componentry in the form of a lithium-ion battery, Brembo Stylema calipers, fully adjustable Ohlins suspension front and rear, a steering damper and a homologated Termignoni slip-on exhaust.
The Ducati gets a 937 cc liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine as the standard bike and it has 111hp at 9,250rpm and 93Nm at 6,500rpm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox which is hydraulically-actuated and benefits from a bi-directional quickshifter. The Ducati Monster SP also gets different riding modes such as Sport, Road and Wet riding modes. The rest of the electronics remains the same as standard.
Ducati has adorned the higher spec version of the Monster with a paint scheme borrowed from its MotoGP bikes, a red sear and red accents on the front fender and wheels, The Monster SP also comes standard with the biking fairing, which is an optional extra on the standard Monster.
The aluminium alloy front frame is carried over from the standard bike. The internal as well as final drive ratios on the gearbox are the same as well. While the brake calipers are more premium Brembo Stylema units compared to the 4.32 monoblocs on the standard Monster, the actual brake discs are the same in size at 320mm. Similar to the standard Monster, the SP version can also be equipped with heated grips and Ducati Multimedia System as an optional extra.
As far as India market is concerned, there is no communication on the launch of this bike in India till now.
