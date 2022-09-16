Ducati Monster SP unveiled: What we know so far

The aluminium alloy front frame is carried over from the standard bike. The internal as well as final drive ratios on the gearbox are the same as well. While the brake calipers are more premium Brembo Stylema units compared to the 4.32 monoblocs on the standard Monster, the actual brake discs are the same in size at 320mm. Similar to the standard Monster, the SP version can also be equipped with heated grips and Ducati Multimedia System as an optional extra.

