Ducati is planning to launch the Multistrada V2 in India soon. According to Ducati social media platforms, the Multistrada V2 will be unveiled on April 25 in India. The V2 has been in business outside India and is now going to hit the Indian conditions. The Ducati Multistrada V2 will be the successor of the Multistrada 950 which is already running here.

The Ducati Multistrada is expected to use the 937cc, liquid-cooled L-twin engine that produces 111.5 bhp of power @9,000 rpm and 96Nm of peak torque @7,750 rpm. The V2 comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes with four riding modes - Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro.

The Multistrada V2 comes equipped with a 5-inch digital instrument console. The S variant gets backlit switchgear, cruise control, heated grips, a hands-free system, among other features.

Ducati Multistrada V2 is likely to get a price tag of around ₹15 lakh in the Indian currency.