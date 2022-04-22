Ducati Multistrada V2 arrives on April 25 in India. Expected features, price

Ducati is planning to launch the Multistrada V2 in India soon. According to Ducati social media platforms, the Multistrada V2 will be unveiled on April 25 in India. The V2 has been in business outside India and is now going to hit the Indian conditions. The Ducati Multistrada V2 will be the successor of the Multistrada 950 which is already running here.

