Home / Auto News / Ducati Multistrada V2 launched in India. Check features and price

Ducati Multistrada V2 launched in India. Check features and price

Ducati has launched Multistrada V2 and V2 S in India.
1 min read . 02:57 PM IST Livemint

  • Multistrada V2 comes with four riding modes

Italian motorcycle brand, Ducati, has launched the Multistrada V2 today in India. Ducati has introduced two models of Multistrada; the V2 priced at 14.65 lakh and the V2 S priced at 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The Multistrada V2 comes with four riding modes; Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro. Ducati claims that Multistrada V2 is 5 kgs lighter than its predecessor.

The Multistrada V2 is the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta twin-cylinder unit with Desmodromic distribution. This engine with, four valves per cylinder, water-cooled, delivers 113 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 94 Nm torque at 6,750 rpm. Multistrada V2 features gets new connecting rods, a new 8-disc hydraulic clutch, and an updated gearbox.

The Multistrada comes in classic Ducati Red colour with black rims, available for both the Multistrada V2 and Multistrada V2 S.

The motorcycle comes with 19 inch front wheel, Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO semi-active suspension system, on the S version only, which is based on a 48 mm SACHS fork and a SACHS rear shock absorber.

The Multistrada V2 consists of an LCD screen. The S version gets 5-inch colour TFT display, with an interface that allows for navigating the menu consisting of Cruise Control, the Hands-Free system, and the Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down. Both versions come with the Ducati Multimedia System.