OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Ducati Multistrada V2 launches tomorrow. Expected features and price
Listen to this article

Ducati will launch the Multistrada V2 in India tomorrow. The V2 has been in business outside India and is now going to hit the Indian conditions. The Ducati Multistrada V2 will be the successor of the Multistrada 950 which is already running here.

The Ducati Multistrada is expected to use the 937cc, liquid-cooled L-twin engine that produces 111.5 bhp of power @9,000 rpm and 96Nm of peak torque @7,750 rpm. The V2 comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes with four riding modes - Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro.

The Multistrada V2 comes equipped with a 5-inch digital instrument console. The S variant gets backlit switchgear, cruise control, heated grips, a hands-free system, among other features.

Ducati Multistrada V2 is likely to get a price tag of around 15 lakh in the Indian currency.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout