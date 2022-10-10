Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak launched in India: Details on price, features

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak sources power from a V4 Granturismo, a lightweight - 66.7 kg engine, with a displacement of 1158 cc. The Euro 5- a compliant engine delivers 170 Hp with a maximum torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ducati India has launched its Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in India at a price of ₹31,48,000 (ex-showroom). The automaker’s sportiest bike is also the most powerful model in the crossover segment. Ducati has also opened bookings for this bike across all its dealerships in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The deliveries of Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak would commence from November this year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ducati India has launched its Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in India at a price of ₹31,48,000 (ex-showroom). The automaker’s sportiest bike is also the most powerful model in the crossover segment. Ducati has also opened bookings for this bike across all its dealerships in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The deliveries of Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak would commence from November this year.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Design
A wide range of components have been added on the Pikes Peak bike made up of carbon fibre. This sports bike features Akrapovic titanium and carbon exhaust, low smoked plexi screen, Ohlins front forks with anodized gold legs, two-tone Black and Red rear seat embellished with the V4 logo and the Ducati Corse badge on the break of the bike.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Design
A wide range of components have been added on the Pikes Peak bike made up of carbon fibre. This sports bike features Akrapovic titanium and carbon exhaust, low smoked plexi screen, Ohlins front forks with anodized gold legs, two-tone Black and Red rear seat embellished with the V4 logo and the Ducati Corse badge on the break of the bike.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Engine
The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak sources power from a V4 Granturismo, a lightweight - 66.7 kg engine, with a displacement of 1158 cc. The Euro 5- a compliant engine delivers 170 Hp with a maximum torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Engine
The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak sources power from a V4 Granturismo, a lightweight - 66.7 kg engine, with a displacement of 1158 cc. The Euro 5- a compliant engine delivers 170 Hp with a maximum torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Ergonomics
The all new Ducati gets dedicated ergonomics, specifically designed to ensure maximum control and optimize lean angles. The riding position of the bike has been completely refreshed with the foot pegs being higher and moved back to increase the maximum lean angle, while the handlebar is lower, narrower and has curved bars.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Ergonomics
The all new Ducati gets dedicated ergonomics, specifically designed to ensure maximum control and optimize lean angles. The riding position of the bike has been completely refreshed with the foot pegs being higher and moved back to increase the maximum lean angle, while the handlebar is lower, narrower and has curved bars.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Features
For safety, this Ducati sport bike offers an electronic package that includes an as-standard radar technology both at the front and at the rear, which offers Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) functionality.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Features
For safety, this Ducati sport bike offers an electronic package that includes an as-standard radar technology both at the front and at the rear, which offers Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) functionality.
Moreover, Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak includes a 6.5-inch TFT dashboard, also available as standard on the Pikes Peak. It allows riders to view the map navigator because of the advanced Ducati Connect system, which allows it to mirror the rider’s smartphone.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Moreover, Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak includes a 6.5-inch TFT dashboard, also available as standard on the Pikes Peak. It allows riders to view the map navigator because of the advanced Ducati Connect system, which allows it to mirror the rider’s smartphone.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The automaker has also introduced the Racing Riding Mode and the Ducati Wheelie Control. The latter offers a better response and a more accurate control during dynamic riding. It also gets ABS Cornering for safety.
The automaker has also introduced the Racing Riding Mode and the Ducati Wheelie Control. The latter offers a better response and a more accurate control during dynamic riding. It also gets ABS Cornering for safety.