Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak launched in India: Details on price, features

Ducati India has launched its Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in India at a price of ₹31,48,000 (ex-showroom). The automaker’s sportiest bike is also the most powerful model in the crossover segment. Ducati has also opened bookings for this bike across all its dealerships in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The deliveries of Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak would commence from November this year.

