Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally, an off-roading beast, debuts in the Indian market at ₹29.72 lakhs
Ducati has introduced the 2024 Multistrada V4 Rally variant in the Indian market, with pricing commencing at ₹29.72 lakh for the red option and ₹30.02 lakh for the black variant. These prices are ex-showroom, India. The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally serves as the adventure tourer's off-road-focused iteration and comes with a premium of ₹3 lakh over the standard Multistrada V4 S.