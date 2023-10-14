Ducati has introduced the 2024 Multistrada V4 Rally variant in the Indian market, with pricing commencing at ₹29.72 lakh for the red option and ₹30.02 lakh for the black variant. These prices are ex-showroom, India. The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally serves as the adventure tourer's off-road-focused iteration and comes with a premium of ₹3 lakh over the standard Multistrada V4 S.

The updated Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally boasts a range of enhancements to substantiate its off-road capabilities. These include a larger 30-liter fuel tank, which extends the distance between refueling stops. Additionally, the Italian adventure motorcycle features a reconfigured windscreen, now 40 mm taller and 20 mm wider. Furthermore, Ducati has repositioned the luggage mounting points towards the rear, contributing to enhanced pillion legroom.

In the case of the 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally, there is an added advantage in the form of cylinder deactivation technology. This technology now allows the activation and deactivation of the rear cylinder while the motorcycle is in motion, as opposed to its previous function, which only activated when the bike was stationary. This technological enhancement serves to enhance both fuel efficiency and heat management on this adventure motorcycle.

Additionally, the upgraded Multi V4 Rally now features extended suspension travel, measuring 200 mm at both the front and rear, an increase from the 170 mm (front) and 180 mm (rear) on the Multistrada V4 S. It comes equipped with a more substantial sump guard for enhanced underbelly protection, and Ducati provides various seat and suspension choices to modify the ride height, ranging from 805 mm to a lofty 905 mm.

The motorcycle continues to be propelled by the same 1,158cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine, finely tuned to deliver 170 bhp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque of 121 Nm at 8,250 rpm. This powerplant is mated to a 6-speed gearbox along with a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike offers a selection of four distinct riding modes - Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro. Additionally, there is a novel dedicated off-road power mode that limits the output to 113 bhp, aimed at enhancing the Multi's performance on off-road trails.

In terms of its electronic features, the Multistrada V4 Rally offers a comprehensive package, including cornering ABS, wheelie control, traction control, engine braking, cruise control, and a radar system with blind-spot detection, among others. The 6.5-inch TFT screen retains its place and continues to offer Bluetooth connectivity.

On the hardware side, it is equipped with the Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO and a rear Cantilever suspension with full adjustability. It is supported by 50 mm fully adjustable front forks. Braking performance is delivered by twin 330 mm disc brakes at the front and a single 265 mm disc brake at the rear. The motorcycle rolls on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Trail 2 block-pattern tires.

