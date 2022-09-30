Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally unveiled globally: What to expect

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally gets a larger 30-litre fuel tank. On the comfort front, the automaker has redesigned the front windscreen making it 40mm taller and 20mm wider than before.
Ducati has taken the wraps off from its Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally globally. The bike is a more touring-oriented version of its Multistrada V4 sports adventure tourer. Making this variant better suited to the long haul is the larger 30-litre fuel tank, as well as slight tweaks which increase comfort for rider and pillion. The Multistrada V4 Rally also gets wire spoke wheels as standard.
The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally gets a larger 30-litre fuel tank. On the comfort front, the automaker has redesigned the front windscreen making it 40mm taller and 20mm wider than before. Further changes come in the form of revised luggage mounting points which are placed further back and therefore increase the legroom for the pillion.
Considering the Ducati retails nearly its entire range in India, it is expected that the
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally can debut in the country in the coming months. If this bike come to shores, it will have to contend with some heavyweights in the category which include teh Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer and the BMW R 1250 GSA.
Interestingly, there is also a great deal of new technology on the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally. The cylinder deactivation technology can now also deactivate the rear cylinder bank while on the move and reactivate it on demand. Benefits of this are in the form of better fuel efficiency and less heat thrown onto the rider.
Ducati has also increased the suspension travel on the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally to 20,, at both ends, up from 170mm (front) and 180mm (rear) on the Multistrada V4 S. There is a new larger metal sump guard that offers better coverage to the underbelly of the bike. To accommodate differently sized riders, Ducati offers a wide array of seat and suspension options on the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally, which can alter the seat height from an accessible 805mm to a vertigo-including 905mm.
The automaker has made this 260kg behemoth more manageable off the tarmac with the new off road-power mode which limits power to 115hp. There is also a new red-silver black colourway on offer on the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally.
