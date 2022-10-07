Ducati Multistrada V4 roars with new paint scheme, gets updated electronic suite

Moreover, this bike comes with a software update to the Ducati Connect infotainment system and to the human-machine interface areas. Both of these features are offered as standard on the new Multistrada V4 S. Additionally, the existing customers who own a Multistarada V4 S could get these features as a free-of-cost upgrade. The owners who are eligible for the upgrade will be contracted gradually through the MyDucati App and via email. They will then be able to go to their trusted Ducati Service to receive the updates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}