Ducati Multistrada V4 roars with new paint scheme, gets updated electronic suite

Ducati has also added new accessories to this bike. There is a new lowered-suspension kit and a set of aluminum bags for touring. The lowered-suspension kit would decrease the ride height by 20mm.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ducati India has upgraded its Multistrada V4 adventure tourer motorbike for the year 2022. This V4 adventurer bike roars with a new paint scheme called Iceberg White. Additionally, the motorcycle is also offered in Aviator Gray and Ducati Red. The Italian automaker has also updated the electronic features on the motorcycle. The Multistrada V4S with spoke wheels is priced at ₹26.99 lakhs (ex-showroom).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ducati India has upgraded its Multistrada V4 adventure tourer motorbike for the year 2022. This V4 adventurer bike roars with a new paint scheme called Iceberg White. Additionally, the motorcycle is also offered in Aviator Gray and Ducati Red. The Italian automaker has also updated the electronic features on the motorcycle. The Multistrada V4S with spoke wheels is priced at ₹26.99 lakhs (ex-showroom).
Interestingly, a new feature called “Minimum Preload '' has been added to the Multistrada. It is essentially an updated version of the new semi-automatic function of the electronic suspension. It allows riders to reduce the height of the motorcycle and make it easier and safer to place their feet on the ground during the city use or when moving at a low speed, especially with a passenger on board.
Interestingly, a new feature called “Minimum Preload '' has been added to the Multistrada. It is essentially an updated version of the new semi-automatic function of the electronic suspension. It allows riders to reduce the height of the motorcycle and make it easier and safer to place their feet on the ground during the city use or when moving at a low speed, especially with a passenger on board.
Moreover, this bike comes with a software update to the Ducati Connect infotainment system and to the human-machine interface areas. Both of these features are offered as standard on the new Multistrada V4 S. Additionally, the existing customers who own a Multistarada V4 S could get these features as a free-of-cost upgrade. The owners who are eligible for the upgrade will be contracted gradually through the MyDucati App and via email. They will then be able to go to their trusted Ducati Service to receive the updates.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Moreover, this bike comes with a software update to the Ducati Connect infotainment system and to the human-machine interface areas. Both of these features are offered as standard on the new Multistrada V4 S. Additionally, the existing customers who own a Multistarada V4 S could get these features as a free-of-cost upgrade. The owners who are eligible for the upgrade will be contracted gradually through the MyDucati App and via email. They will then be able to go to their trusted Ducati Service to receive the updates.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ducati has also added new accessories to this bike. There is a new lowered-suspension kit and a set of aluminum bags for touring. The lowered-suspension kit would decrease the ride height by 20mm. There are different riding modes, power modes, ABS cornering, a five-inch TFT screen, Ducati Wheelie control and more to it.
Ducati has also added new accessories to this bike. There is a new lowered-suspension kit and a set of aluminum bags for touring. The lowered-suspension kit would decrease the ride height by 20mm. There are different riding modes, power modes, ABS cornering, a five-inch TFT screen, Ducati Wheelie control and more to it.
Mechanically, there are no changes to the Multistrada V4 S. Hence, the engine is still a 1,158cc, V4 Granturismo, liquid-cooled unit which produces 170hp of max power and 125 Nm of peak torque, It comes mated to a six-speed transmission.
Mechanically, there are no changes to the Multistrada V4 S. Hence, the engine is still a 1,158cc, V4 Granturismo, liquid-cooled unit which produces 170hp of max power and 125 Nm of peak torque, It comes mated to a six-speed transmission.