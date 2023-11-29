Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour set to debut in India: All we know so far
The Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour comes with enhancements like a tire pressure monitoring system, fog lamps, heated seats and grips, pillion seat from the V4 Rally, hands-free fuel cap, smartphone compartment, and center stand.
Ducati has recently featured the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour on its official website in India. Anticipated to be released in the Indian market soon, this variant stands out for being equipped with a comprehensive set of touring accessories provided by Ducati for the Multistrada.