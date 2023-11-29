Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour set to debut in India: All we know so far

Ducati has recently featured the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour on its official website in India. Anticipated to be released in the Indian market soon, this variant stands out for being equipped with a comprehensive set of touring accessories provided by Ducati for the Multistrada.

The motorcycle is now equipped with enhancements like a tire pressure monitoring system and fog lamps for enhanced nighttime visibility. Additionally, it includes heated seats and grips. The pillion seat is sourced from the Multistrada V4 Rally, and other features encompass a hands-free fuel cap, a ventilated smartphone compartment, and a center stand.

As per a report from HT Auto, tailored for touring, the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour is equipped with side cases boasting a combined storage capacity of 60 liters. These cases feature an exclusive Grand Tour livery, matching the overall design of the motorcycle.

Safety is prioritized with the inclusion of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD), adds the report. The handlebar has been redesigned, mounted on the steering head to enhance comfort. The motorcycle incorporates a navigation system utilizing phone mirroring through the 6.5-inch TFT cluster.

The motorcycle employs the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) semi-active suspension control system for its suspension setup. Featuring an auto-leveling function, this system recognizes the bike's configuration and autonomously adjusts to bring the seat to the optimal height in various riding scenarios. Manual adjustment is also available.

Under the hood, the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour is powered by the same 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, delivering 167 bhp of maximum power at 10,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm. The bike is equipped with Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Lights (DCL), and Vehicle Hold Control (VHC).

