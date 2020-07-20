Ducati Panigale V2 bookings open in India

Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said, "the new Panigale V2 is a beefy yet compact bike with clear-cut lines that convey power without compromising on the classic Ducati superbike flair." He further said, "considering the overwhelming inquiries for launch of the Panigale V2, we are confident the bike will do well in the market by offering an unmatched Ducati riding experience to enthusiasts who're looking to step into the world of riding on the racetrack and also to more experienced riders."