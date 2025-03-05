Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Ducati has officially introduced the 2025 Panigale V4 in the Indian market, offering it in two variants: Standard and S. Priced at ₹29.99 lakh and ₹36.50 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively, the motorcycles are brought to India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.
One of the major distinctions between the two variants lies in their suspension setup. The Standard version is equipped with fully adjustable 43 mm Showa BPF forks at the front, paired with a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock at the rear. In contrast, the V4 S variant boasts premium Ohlins NPX front forks and an Ohlins TTX36 rear shock, enhancing ride dynamics and adjustability. Additionally, the V4 S benefits from forged aluminium wheels, which contribute to weight reduction. As a result, it is 4 kg lighter than the Standard model, tipping the scales at 187 kg.
Ducati has drawn design inspiration from the legendary 916 Panigale, incorporating some of its distinctive styling cues into the seventh-generation model. The 2025 iteration features an all-new bodywork, aerodynamically sculpted winglets, and a redesigned diamond-shaped fuel tank. The motorcycle also receives a fresh set of slimmer LED headlamps, further refining its aggressive appearance.
The latest Panigale V4 is underpinned by a newly developed frame and swingarm, designed to enhance handling and stability. Ducati has opted for a double-sided hollow swingarm, replacing the previous single-piece unit. While purists may be divided over this change, the brand asserts that the new setup improves mechanical grip, traction, and overall stability.
Braking duties are handled by Brembo’s Hypure calipers, renowned for their lightweight construction and enhanced ventilation. Customers also have the option to personalise their calipers in red, yellow, black, or gold finishes.
The heart of the 2025 Panigale V4 is a 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, now compliant with Euro5+ emission norms. This powerhouse delivers an impressive 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. It comes paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a quickshifter as standard.
