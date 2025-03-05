Ducati has officially introduced the 2025 Panigale V4 in the Indian market, offering it in two variants: Standard and S. Priced at ₹29.99 lakh and ₹36.50 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively, the motorcycles are brought to India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.

Key Differences Between the Ducati Panigale V4 Standard and V4 S One of the major distinctions between the two variants lies in their suspension setup. The Standard version is equipped with fully adjustable 43 mm Showa BPF forks at the front, paired with a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock at the rear. In contrast, the V4 S variant boasts premium Ohlins NPX front forks and an Ohlins TTX36 rear shock, enhancing ride dynamics and adjustability. Additionally, the V4 S benefits from forged aluminium wheels, which contribute to weight reduction. As a result, it is 4 kg lighter than the Standard model, tipping the scales at 187 kg.

Cosmetic Enhancements to the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Ducati has drawn design inspiration from the legendary 916 Panigale, incorporating some of its distinctive styling cues into the seventh-generation model. The 2025 iteration features an all-new bodywork, aerodynamically sculpted winglets, and a redesigned diamond-shaped fuel tank. The motorcycle also receives a fresh set of slimmer LED headlamps, further refining its aggressive appearance.

Chassis and Mechanical Updates The latest Panigale V4 is underpinned by a newly developed frame and swingarm, designed to enhance handling and stability. Ducati has opted for a double-sided hollow swingarm, replacing the previous single-piece unit. While purists may be divided over this change, the brand asserts that the new setup improves mechanical grip, traction, and overall stability.

Braking Hardware and Performance Braking duties are handled by Brembo’s Hypure calipers, renowned for their lightweight construction and enhanced ventilation. Customers also have the option to personalise their calipers in red, yellow, black, or gold finishes.