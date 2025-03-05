Ducati has launched the 2025 Panigale V4 in India with two variants: Standard at ₹ 29.99 lakh and V4 S at ₹ 36.50 lakh. The V4 S features advanced suspension and is 4 kg lighter. It includes a new design inspired by the 916 Panigale and a powerful 1,103 cc engine.

Ducati has officially introduced the 2025 Panigale V4 in the Indian market, offering it in two variants: Standard and S. Priced at ₹29.99 lakh and ₹36.50 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively, the motorcycles are brought to India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.

Cosmetic Enhancements to the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Ducati has drawn design inspiration from the legendary 916 Panigale, incorporating some of its distinctive styling cues into the seventh-generation model. The 2025 iteration features an all-new bodywork, aerodynamically sculpted winglets, and a redesigned diamond-shaped fuel tank. The motorcycle also receives a fresh set of slimmer LED headlamps, further refining its aggressive appearance.

Chassis and Mechanical Updates The latest Panigale V4 is underpinned by a newly developed frame and swingarm, designed to enhance handling and stability. Ducati has opted for a double-sided hollow swingarm, replacing the previous single-piece unit. While purists may be divided over this change, the brand asserts that the new setup improves mechanical grip, traction, and overall stability.

Braking Hardware and Performance Braking duties are handled by Brembo’s Hypure calipers, renowned for their lightweight construction and enhanced ventilation. Customers also have the option to personalise their calipers in red, yellow, black, or gold finishes.