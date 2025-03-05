Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Ducati Panigale V4 2025 launched in India with Euro5+ engine: How is it different from Panigale V4 S?

Ducati Panigale V4 2025 launched in India with Euro5+ engine: How is it different from Panigale V4 S?

Livemint

Ducati has launched the 2025 Panigale V4 in India with two variants: Standard at 29.99 lakh and V4 S at 36.50 lakh. The V4 S features advanced suspension and is 4 kg lighter. It includes a new design inspired by the 916 Panigale and a powerful 1,103 cc engine.

One of the major distinctions between the two variants lies in their suspension setup.

Ducati has officially introduced the 2025 Panigale V4 in the Indian market, offering it in two variants: Standard and S. Priced at 29.99 lakh and 36.50 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively, the motorcycles are brought to India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.

Key Differences Between the Ducati Panigale V4 Standard and V4 S

One of the major distinctions between the two variants lies in their suspension setup. The Standard version is equipped with fully adjustable 43 mm Showa BPF forks at the front, paired with a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock at the rear. In contrast, the V4 S variant boasts premium Ohlins NPX front forks and an Ohlins TTX36 rear shock, enhancing ride dynamics and adjustability. Additionally, the V4 S benefits from forged aluminium wheels, which contribute to weight reduction. As a result, it is 4 kg lighter than the Standard model, tipping the scales at 187 kg.

Cosmetic Enhancements to the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4

Ducati has drawn design inspiration from the legendary 916 Panigale, incorporating some of its distinctive styling cues into the seventh-generation model. The 2025 iteration features an all-new bodywork, aerodynamically sculpted winglets, and a redesigned diamond-shaped fuel tank. The motorcycle also receives a fresh set of slimmer LED headlamps, further refining its aggressive appearance.

Chassis and Mechanical Updates

The latest Panigale V4 is underpinned by a newly developed frame and swingarm, designed to enhance handling and stability. Ducati has opted for a double-sided hollow swingarm, replacing the previous single-piece unit. While purists may be divided over this change, the brand asserts that the new setup improves mechanical grip, traction, and overall stability.

Braking Hardware and Performance

Braking duties are handled by Brembo’s Hypure calipers, renowned for their lightweight construction and enhanced ventilation. Customers also have the option to personalise their calipers in red, yellow, black, or gold finishes.

Powertrain and Performance

The heart of the 2025 Panigale V4 is a 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, now compliant with Euro5+ emission norms. This powerhouse delivers an impressive 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. It comes paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a quickshifter as standard.

