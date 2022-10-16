Ducati Panigale V4 R, a 240hp superbike unveiled: Check all details here

Ducati, an Italian automaker has globally unveiled the 2023 Panigale V4 R. This superbike features a few significant changes which are said to have made it an even more potent tool. The all new Panigale features a new 17-litre brushed aluminium fuel tank, flatter seat and new upholstery offering easy movement from side to side.
2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R: Engine capabilities
At heart of Ducati Panigale V4 R, is the 998cc, Desmosedici Stradale R, V4 engine which makes a peak power of 218hp at 15,500rpm and 111.3Nm at 12,000rpm. This engine is capable of revving up to 16,000rpm in the first five gears, while in the sixth, it can rev up to 16,500rpm. To achieve such high rev numbers, the automaker has used lighter components while also changing a few engine internals.
The intake camshafts are new with the valve lift increased by 1mm. The pistons have a new geometry that has resulted in a 5gm drop in their weight in comparison to the engine in previous year’s bike. Along with the benefits of the lighter weight in the form of reduced inertia, the pistons get DLC surface treatment to reduce friction.
Moreover, the Italian automaker has installed new, ‘gun-drilled type’ connecting rods that are said to improve pin lubrication, by allowing oil to flow from the head to the connecting rod’s foot. This improves reliability in extreme conditions.
2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R: Electronics
Ducati has also made a few tweaks to the electronics package of the bike. Firstly, there are four ride modes which are Full, High, Medium and Low. The latter drops power to 160hp to make it easier to ride in tricky road conditions.
Additionally, the superbike has a new engine brake control software as well as a Quicksgifter system which makes it smoother to use on the road and the track.
2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R: Chassis
There seems to be no specific changes to the main frame, the Ohlins suspension has been revised. The Ohlins NPX25/30 fork has 5mm additional travel, white the Ohline TTX36 monoshock uses a less rigid spring. The adjustable swingarm pivot point has also been raised.
