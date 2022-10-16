Ducati Panigale V4 R, a 240hp superbike unveiled: Check all details here

2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R: Engine capabilities

At heart of Ducati Panigale V4 R, is the 998cc, Desmosedici Stradale R, V4 engine which makes a peak power of 218hp at 15,500rpm and 111.3Nm at 12,000rpm. This engine is capable of revving up to 16,000rpm in the first five gears, while in the sixth, it can rev up to 16,500rpm. To achieve such high rev numbers, the automaker has used lighter components while also changing a few engine internals.