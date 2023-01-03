Ducati reveals its roadmap; 9 new motorbikes to arrive in India: All details

Ducati India has revealed its roadmap for the Indian market. The company is all set to launch nine new motorcycles in a phased manner in the country. Moreover, the company has also announced the prices of these bikes. The brand will open new dealerships in the country, it said.

The auto manufacturing company mentioned that it will open its new dealership in Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. The Ducati Chandigarh unit will commence its operations in January whereas the Ducati Ahmedabad will start its operations in the first quarter of the year. Notably, both these showrooms will get 3S facilities and will provide sales, service and spares from the same units.

Ducati will commence the deliveries of its DesertX in the second week of this year. In the second quarter, the company will be launching its mOnster SP that will come with MotoGP-inspired livery. Speaking of the price, Ducati Monster SP will be launched at a price of ₹15.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Following the Monster SP, the manufacturer will launch its Panigale V4R at a price of ₹70 lakh (ex-showroom). In the third quarter, the company will launch the Streetfighter V4 SP2 followed by the Diavel V4. Speaking of the prices, the Streetfighter V4 SP2 will be priced ₹35.33 lakh (ex-showroom). Later, the Diavel V4 launch is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2023 at a listed price of ₹25.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the fourth quarter, Ducati will introduce the Multistrada V4 Rally first, followed by the Scrambler 2G range consisting of Icon 2G, Throttle 2G and Nightshift 2G. The MultiStrada V4 Rally will come at a price of ₹29.72 lakh. While the Full Throttle and Nightshift will come at a price of ₹12 lakh and the Icon will be launched at ₹10.30 lakh. All these prices are ex-showroom.

The last launch from the company will be the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. It gets a dedicated livery and a specially designed aesthetic to recollect the design of the famous Lamborghini Huracan STO. It is noteworthy that only a few units of this bike will be launched in India that are already booked and priced at ₹72 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive Ducati to be sold in India this year.

