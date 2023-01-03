Ducati reveals its roadmap; 9 new motorbikes to arrive in India: All details

Ducati reveals its roadmap; 9 new motorbikes to arrive in India: All details2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 06:58 PM IST
- The auto manufacturing company mentioned that it will open its new dealership in Chandigarh and Ahmedabad. The Ducati Chandigarh unit will commence its operations in January whereas the Ducati Ahmedabad will start its operations in the first quarter of the year. Notably, both these showrooms will get 3S facilities and will provide sales, service and spares from the same units.