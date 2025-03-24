The Ducati Scrambler has been in the Indian market for quite some time now. The premium motorcycle has received frequent updates along with new variants. The Ducati Scrambler lineup comprises a wide range of models including the Scrambler 800, Scrambler 1100 etc. Variations of the line of V-twin engine-powered standard or roadster motorcycles include the Desert Sled, Icon, Full Throttle, Nightshift etc.

The Ducati Scrambler range of motorcycles comes with retro styling blending with modern features aided by advanced technologies. The motorcycle comes equipped with features such as all-LED lighting at the front and rear, a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, a switchable traction control system, ride-by-wire throttle, USB charging socket etc.

Powering the motorcycle is an 803 cc twin-cylinder, air-cooled engine churning out 72 bhp peak power and 65.2 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, it gets a six-speed manual gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch and a bidirectional quick-shifter.

If you are planning to buy a Ducati Scrambler, here is a quick guide to the variants of the motorcycle to make your deal easier.