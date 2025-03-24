The Ducati Scrambler has been in the Indian market for quite some time now. The premium motorcycle has received frequent updates along with new variants. The Ducati Scrambler lineup comprises a wide range of models including the Scrambler 800, Scrambler 1100 etc. Variations of the line of V-twin engine-powered standard or roadster motorcycles include the Desert Sled, Icon, Full Throttle, Nightshift etc.
The Ducati Scrambler range of motorcycles comes with retro styling blending with modern features aided by advanced technologies. The motorcycle comes equipped with features such as all-LED lighting at the front and rear, a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, a switchable traction control system, ride-by-wire throttle, USB charging socket etc.
Powering the motorcycle is an 803 cc twin-cylinder, air-cooled engine churning out 72 bhp peak power and 65.2 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, it gets a six-speed manual gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch and a bidirectional quick-shifter.
If you are planning to buy a Ducati Scrambler, here is a quick guide to the variants of the motorcycle to make your deal easier.
Ducati Scrambler: Icon Dark
The newest variant of the Ducati Scrambler is Icon Dark, which is priced at ₹996,700 (ex-showroom). This variant wears an all-black matte finish paint. The motorcycle comes with subtle styling elements with shades of black complimenting the colour scheme. It also gets a glossy-black theme for the front fender, chassis and also the engine cover. The Icon Dark version of the Ducati Scrambler is available in a single colour scheme, which is Matte Black.
Ducati Scrambler: Icon
The Icon is the variant positioned above the Icon Dark. This variant of Scrambler comes priced at ₹10.91 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes available in three different colour choices - 62' Yellow, Thrilling Black and Ducati Red. The Ducati Scrambler Icon also comes with a customisation kit available in seven colours. These colour kits allow the consumers to give the motorcycle a more personalised touch.
Ducati Scrambler: Full Throttle
The next variant in the lineup of the Ducati Scrambler is the Ful Throttle. The Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is priced at ₹12.60 (ex-showroom). It comes with a styling inspired by track racing. It wears a special Heritage livery, while other design elements include side number plates and bronze-coloured wheels. The Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is also offered in a special colour scheme called Rosso GP 19/Dark Stealth.
Ducati Scrambler: Nightshift
The Nightshift variant is the top-end model of the Ducati Scrambler. However, it comes priced at ₹12.60 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant is distinctive from the other variants owing to the design elements such as bar-end mirrors, a flat handlebar and black-coloured multi-spoke wheels. The Nightshift variant gets a brown-finished serrated single-piece rider seat giving it a cafe-racer look. This variant is offered in a single colour scheme - Nebula Blue.