Ducati showcases its 2023 Scrambler range: Here’s everything to know

Ducati, an Italian manufacturer, has showcased its three 2023 series of Scrambler bikes. These models are Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. The bikes will debut globally in March next year and the India launch is likely to take place later after that. Interestingly, the Italian automobile maker has done some cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to the bike range.
The Ducati Scrambler has become 4kg lighter than before, this is because of the new bolt-on-subframe that is lighter than earlier. Speaking of the engine, it is the same 803 cc, two-valve, Desmoduo engine which is air-oil cooled. The engine is capable of producing 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox.
The Ducati Scrambler has received some new electronic aids. The bike comes with two riding modes which are Wet and Road. It gets a traction control, cornering Anti-lock braking system, LED lighting as standard and a new 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster. Moreover, the company offers a Bluetooth connectivity module as an accessory.
Ducati Scrambler Icon is the entry-level trim, which gets a revamped handlebar. It is lower and sits closer to the rider. The seat has also been designed newly along with the fuel tank, graphics and side panels.
Talking about the Full Throttle, it is the sportiest model in the 2023 Scrambler line-up series. The bike seems to be inspired by U.S flat tack competitions on dirt ovals. The side panels of the bike highlight number 62 and a new skid plate has also been installed. The seats of the Full Throttle get make it look more sporty and it comes with a dedicated livery, exhaust finished in black, a shorter fender, a tail without a rear fender, red tags on the alloy wheels, a street-legal Termignoni silencer, Ducati Performance LED turn signals and standard Quick shift down/up and more.
There comes the Nightshift model of Ducati Scrambler, it is flaunted as the most elegant Scrambler among all three bikes. The bike gets a cafe racer, design, spoked wheels, bar-end mirrors and a flat handlebar. Some of the elements of Nightshift are shared with the Full Throttle such as side number plates, a minimal front fender, no rear fender, black finishes for the aluminium aesthetic details and the compact LED turn signals.
