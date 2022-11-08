Ducati showcases its 2023 Scrambler range: Here’s everything to know

Talking about the Full Throttle, it is the sportiest model in the 2023 Scrambler line-up series. The bike seems to be inspired by U.S flat tack competitions on dirt ovals. The side panels of the bike highlight number 62 and a new skid plate has also been installed. The seats of the Full Throttle get make it look more sporty and it comes with a dedicated livery, exhaust finished in black, a shorter fender, a tail without a rear fender, red tags on the alloy wheels, a street-legal Termignoni silencer, Ducati Performance LED turn signals and standard Quick shift down/up and more.