Ducati Streetfighter V2 launched in India: Know price, features and more

The Italian automaker Ducati has launched its Streetfighter V2 in the Indian market. The motorbike comes at a price of ₹17.25 lakhs (ex-showroom). This sports bike will be offered in a single model and one colour which is Ducati Red.
It is believed that Ducati Streetfighter V2 will be a rival to Triumph Street Triple, BMW F 900 R and Kawasaki Z900. This bike fits in the same line-up as the Streetfighter V4 and V4S and can be considered as a stripped down version of the Panigale V2.
In terms of design, this bike from Ducati is similar to the Streetfighter V4. Hence, it has a LED Daytime Running Lamp which is V shaped, a muscular looking fuel tank, radiator shrouds finished in silver, an underbelly exhaust system, a single-sided swingarm, an engine cowl and the saddle has a step-up design.
Talking about the powertrain, Ducati Streetfighter V2 is powered by a 955 cc, twin-cylinder which is arranged in a 90 degree configuration and the automaker calls it Superquadro. Moreover, the sports bike gets a liquid cooling and Ducati’s desmodromic valve system.
The engine of this sports bike can produce up to 150.9 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 101.4 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The sports bike comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. The throttle bodies are independently controlled using a Ride by Wire system. Additionally, it shares the exhaust system with the Panigale V2.
Service intervals of Ducati Streetfighter V2 have been set at 12,000 km or 12 months whereas the valve clearance check intervals need to happen after every 24,000 km.
Moreover, the monocoque aluminium chassis is suspended by 43mm fully adjustable Showa forks at the front and a mono-shock from Sachs at the rear which is also fully adjustable. In terms of braking duties, the sports bike from Ducati gets a dual 320 mm disc in the front which is grabbed by Brembo Monobloc M4s which have four pistons each. At the back, there is a 245 mm disc with a two-piston calliper.
