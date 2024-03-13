Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S hit Indian market: Check price, features and more
Ducati launches Streetfighter V4 and V4 S in India, priced competitively against BMW S 1000 RR and Kawasaki Z H2, offering 205 bhp power and 123 Nm torque. V4 S features semi-active Ohlins suspension and Marchesini-forged rims for enhanced performance.
Ducati's latest offerings have hit the Indian market with a roar as the iconic motorcycle manufacturer launches the Streetfighter V4 and Streetfighter V4 S. Priced at ₹24.62 lakh for the base model and ₹27.80 lakh for the V4 S in Ducati Red, or ₹28 lakh for the Grey Nero variant, these bikes promise a thrilling experience for enthusiasts. The ex-showroom prices make them competitive against rivals like the BMW S 1000 RR and Kawasaki Z H2.