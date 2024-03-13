Ducati launches Streetfighter V4 and V4 S in India, priced competitively against BMW S 1000 RR and Kawasaki Z H2, offering 205 bhp power and 123 Nm torque. V4 S features semi-active Ohlins suspension and Marchesini-forged rims for enhanced performance.

Ducati's latest offerings have hit the Indian market with a roar as the iconic motorcycle manufacturer launches the Streetfighter V4 and Streetfighter V4 S. Priced at ₹24.62 lakh for the base model and ₹27.80 lakh for the V4 S in Ducati Red, or ₹28 lakh for the Grey Nero variant, these bikes promise a thrilling experience for enthusiasts. The ex-showroom prices make them competitive against rivals like the BMW S 1000 RR and Kawasaki Z H2.

Under the hood, both motorcycles boast the formidable 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine, delivering an impressive 205 bhp of maximum power at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm. Power is managed through a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter.

The fuel tank, borrowed from the 2022 Panigale V4, has a capacity of 16.5 litres, accompanied by new side covers for added style. Enhancements include a new 'Wet' riding mode, a lighter lithium-ion battery for V4 S models, and revised graphics on the instrument cluster. Improved thermal management is achieved through updates to the cooling fan.

The Streetfighter V4 S takes things up a notch with semi-active Ohlins suspension, featuring NIX30 upside-down 43 mm fork and TTX36 shock absorber, controlled by the SmartEC 2.0 interface. Marchesini-forged aluminum alloy rims and a slightly higher-positioned swingarm enhance performance, offering better anti-squat action.

Derived from the acclaimed Panigale V4, the Streetfighter V4 represents Ducati's commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining the thrill of riding. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "The all-new MY23 Streetfighter V4 is based on the evolution of the Panigale V4, which has proved to be a gamechanger. This latest addition in the Super Naked Segment exemplifies our commitment to push boundaries and redefining the thrill of riding. With its combination of raw power, amazing agility, and striking design, the all-new Streetfighter V4S embodies the essence of Ducati’s relentless pursuit of excellence, and we are super excited to offer it to the enthusiasts in India!"

