Ducati Streetfighter v4 Lamborghini unveiled! Details on exclusive sports bike

The Ducati has created an exclusive model within its range with the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. This all new sports bike comes with redesigned superstructures such as specially made forged wheels which have been enhanced by the titanium clamping nut on the back.
Ducati has made another collaboration with Lamborghini. A Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO super sports car broke cover at the San Marino Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. This is the second collaboration between these two automakers. Earlier, a Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini was launched which was inspired by Lamborghini Sian.
The Ducati has created an exclusive model within its range with the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. This all new sports bike comes with redesigned superstructures such as specially made forged wheels which have been enhanced by the titanium clamping nut on the back and the design of the front fender of the bike follows the air ducts that have been integrated into the Huracan STO.
The toe cap, radiator cover, wings, tank cover and tail of the all new Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini are all made of carbon fibre. This bike uses colours which are the same as those used for Huracan STO, with the base being Verde Citrea( green) along with contrasting parts in Arancio Dac (orange).
Moreover, the livery of the Ducati Streetfighter also comes with an STO logo and the number 63, which refers to the year in which Lamborghini was founded. Interestingly, Ducati would make 630 units of this exclusive model.
Additionally, Ducati would also offer a more exclusive series dedicated to 63 Lamborghini customers who will be able to create unique examples by customizing their Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini with livery and rims in the same colours as their car through the two-wheeler maker’s Ducati Special Clienti program.
To relate with the bike, owners of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini will get a helmet, jacket and limited-edition bike leathers, in colourways that will reflect their Ducati bike’s specification.
To recall, Ducati India launches its latest version of the flagship sports bike, Panigale V4 in India. There are three motorbikes V4, V4 S and V4 SP2. The V4 comes at a price of ₹26.49 lakh, V4 S at ₹31.99 lakh and the V4 SP2 at ₹40.99 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Notably, the price of all these models have risen by ₹three lakh.
