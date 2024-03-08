Ducati Streetfighter V4 S set to launch in India on March 12: What all to expect
The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S, priced at ₹28 lakh, features a Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine delivering 205 bhp power. Scheduled for launch on March 12th, it offers advanced features like Ducati Quick Shift and Ducati Electronic Suspension, promising an exhilarating riding experience.
In an exciting announcement, Ducati India has revealed the much-anticipated launch of the Streetfighter V4 S, scheduled to hit the Indian market on March 12th. The motorcycle, positioned between the standard Streetfighter V4 and the Streetfighter V4 SP2, is expected to make waves with its high-performance features and sleek design.