Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ Auto News / Ducati Streetfighter V4 S set to launch in India on March 12: What all to expect
BackBack

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S set to launch in India on March 12: What all to expect

Livemint

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 S, priced at ₹28 lakh, features a Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine delivering 205 bhp power. Scheduled for launch on March 12th, it offers advanced features like Ducati Quick Shift and Ducati Electronic Suspension, promising an exhilarating riding experience.

For those seeking additional customization and advanced functionalities, Ducati offers an array of official accessories. (Ducati)Premium
For those seeking additional customization and advanced functionalities, Ducati offers an array of official accessories. (Ducati)

In an exciting announcement, Ducati India has revealed the much-anticipated launch of the Streetfighter V4 S, scheduled to hit the Indian market on March 12th. The motorcycle, positioned between the standard Streetfighter V4 and the Streetfighter V4 SP2, is expected to make waves with its high-performance features and sleek design.

Enthusiasts can choose from two stunning color options - the sophisticated Grey Nero or the iconic Ducati Red. The ex-showroom prices for these models are set at 28 lakh and 27.80 lakh, respectively. The Streetfighter V4 S aims to cater to riders seeking a perfect blend of power, style, and cutting-edge technology.

Under the hood, the Streetfighter V4 S boasts a Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 liquid-cooled engine, delivering an impressive maximum power output of 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox, equipped with Ducati Quick Shift for seamless gear changes, adds to the overall exhilarating riding experience.

Ducati ensures a worry-free ownership experience with a 24-month unlimited mileage warranty, and maintenance is recommended every 12,000 km. The motorcycle comes loaded with standard features, including Ducati Power Launch, full LED lighting with a Daytime Running Lamp, Ducati Electronic Suspension, and auto-cut turn indicators.

For those seeking additional customization and advanced functionalities, Ducati offers an array of official accessories. Riders can opt for Ducati Data Analyser+, GPS module, Ducati Multimedia System, Anti-theft system, and heated grips, enhancing the Streetfighter V4 S to meet their specific preferences.

As the Indian biking community eagerly awaits the arrival of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S, the launch on March 12th promises to be a momentous event, marking a new chapter in the country's high-performance motorcycle scene. Ducati enthusiasts can look forward to an exhilarating ride with the perfect blend of power, style, and advanced technology.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 08 Mar 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Petrochemical Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹8,590.93.35%
Hero Motocorp
₹4,631.80.18%
Mahindra & Mahindra
₹1,968.7-3.68%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹11,576.9-0.49%
Tata Motors
₹1,017.62.14%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App