Ducati Streetfighter V4 S set to launch in India on March 12: What all to expect

In an exciting announcement, Ducati India has revealed the much-anticipated launch of the Streetfighter V4 S, scheduled to hit the Indian market on March 12th. The motorcycle, positioned between the standard Streetfighter V4 and the Streetfighter V4 SP2, is expected to make waves with its high-performance features and sleek design.

Enthusiasts can choose from two stunning color options - the sophisticated Grey Nero or the iconic Ducati Red. The ex-showroom prices for these models are set at ₹28 lakh and ₹27.80 lakh, respectively. The Streetfighter V4 S aims to cater to riders seeking a perfect blend of power, style, and cutting-edge technology.

Under the hood, the Streetfighter V4 S boasts a Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 liquid-cooled engine, delivering an impressive maximum power output of 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox, equipped with Ducati Quick Shift for seamless gear changes, adds to the overall exhilarating riding experience.

Ducati ensures a worry-free ownership experience with a 24-month unlimited mileage warranty, and maintenance is recommended every 12,000 km. The motorcycle comes loaded with standard features, including Ducati Power Launch, full LED lighting with a Daytime Running Lamp, Ducati Electronic Suspension, and auto-cut turn indicators.

For those seeking additional customization and advanced functionalities, Ducati offers an array of official accessories. Riders can opt for Ducati Data Analyser+, GPS module, Ducati Multimedia System, Anti-theft system, and heated grips, enhancing the Streetfighter V4 S to meet their specific preferences.

As the Indian biking community eagerly awaits the arrival of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S, the launch on March 12th promises to be a momentous event, marking a new chapter in the country's high-performance motorcycle scene. Ducati enthusiasts can look forward to an exhilarating ride with the perfect blend of power, style, and advanced technology.

