Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP launched in India. Check price, features here

Ducati says that this super-naked ferocious performance Streetfighter V4 SP bike is best as a companion for the amateur who wants to rule the track riding a naked bike and get an instant response.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :The Italian superbike maker Ducati on Monday said it has launched the Streetfighter V4 SP bike in India. According to Ducati's website, “The Streetfighter V4 SP is the most adrenaline-pumping naked to ever roll its wheels off the production line in Borgo Panigale." Ducati says that this super-naked ferocious performance Streetfighter V4 SP bike is best as a companion for the amateur who wants to rule the track riding a naked bike and get an instant response. The company said it has commenced bookings for the 1,103 cc-model across its dealerships.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :The Italian superbike maker Ducati on Monday said it has launched the Streetfighter V4 SP bike in India. According to Ducati's website, “The Streetfighter V4 SP is the most adrenaline-pumping naked to ever roll its wheels off the production line in Borgo Panigale." Ducati says that this super-naked ferocious performance Streetfighter V4 SP bike is best as a companion for the amateur who wants to rule the track riding a naked bike and get an instant response. The company said it has commenced bookings for the 1,103 cc-model across its dealerships.
"We're glad to be expanding the Streetfighter family in India with the all-new Streetfighter V4 SP that is the most exhilarating sport naked on sale in India today," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.
"We're glad to be expanding the Streetfighter family in India with the all-new Streetfighter V4 SP that is the most exhilarating sport naked on sale in India today," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.
Livery: The super naked Streetfighter V4 SP stands out because of its “Winter Test" livery, which Centro Stile Ducati created by taking inspiration from the bikes used during MotoGP and SBK pre-season testing. A premium equipment derived from the Superleggera V4.
Engine: The beating heart is the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale with 208 hp capable of delivering a torque of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm. On the Streetfighter V4 SP the Desmosedici Stradale is fitted with the STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, which guarantees a better anti-hopping function, even in the most aggressive downshifts, and greater fluidity during all “off-throttle" stages, a crucial aspect to be truly effective on the track when pushing to the limit.
Chassis: Chassis compartment of the Streetfighter V4 SP is equipped with state-of-the-art technical contents such as carbon rims and Brembo Stylema R front brake callipers. High-quality anodized aluminium footpegs, carbon fibre heel guards and brake and shift pedals to minimise the risk of breakage in the event of a slip and designed to quickly switch between traditional and reverse shifting configurations. The SP model has rear shock absorber and Öhlins steering damper controlled by the second generation Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 system. It has the same Panigale V4 springs and hydraulic. The only difference is a fork spring preload reduced from 11mm to 6mm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Price: The Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP is priced at ₹34.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
According to the company website, “the 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine features a counter-rotating crankshaft, “Twin Pulse" firing order, 208 HP of power and 123 Nm of torque at 9500 rpm. The STM-EVO SBK dry clutch ensures a more effective anti-hopping function but also reproduces the characteristic sound that Ducatisti so appreciate"