Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP launched in India. Check price, features here

NEW DELHI :The Italian superbike maker Ducati on Monday said it has launched the Streetfighter V4 SP bike in India. According to Ducati's website, “The Streetfighter V4 SP is the most adrenaline-pumping naked to ever roll its wheels off the production line in Borgo Panigale." Ducati says that this super-naked ferocious performance Streetfighter V4 SP bike is best as a companion for the amateur who wants to rule the track riding a naked bike and get an instant response. The company said it has commenced bookings for the 1,103 cc-model across its dealerships.

