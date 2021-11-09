Italian sportsbike maker, Ducati , is going to unveil its new Hypermotard 950 BS6 in India on 10th November. The company has teased the images on Twitter and Instagram. The Hypermotard 950 was already launched in European markets and is now coming on to the Indian roads with BS6 norms. The European lineup comprises the Hypermotard 950, Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP. It would be interesting to see if all three three trims are coming to India or not.

The Hypermotard 950 line-up draws power from a 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11 degree twin-cylinder engine with 114Hp at 9,000 rpm while the peak torque of 96 Nm generates 7,250 rpm. The super sportsbike comes with six-speed gearbox.

Globally, the Hypermotard 950 is available for purchase in Ducati Red colour scheme while the Hypermotard 950 RVE and the Hypermotard 950 SP are up for sale in ‘Graffiti’ livery and the new ‘SP’ colours respectively. These bikes have already started retailing since June 2021 in Europe.

Ducati had lifted the covers off the updated Hypermotard 950 earlier this year in May under which the SP variant received a new livery. During the said timeline, as already mentioned, the Hypermotard lineup was updated to meet Euro 5 emission standards with production commencing at Borgo Panigale.

Ducati Hypermotard 950 range is expected to start from ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

