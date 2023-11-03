Ducati unveils Hypermotard 698 Mono, a track oriented beast with the most powerful single cyclinder engine
Ducati unveils the Hypermotard 698 Mono, a motorcycle designed for city commuting and track performance. It boasts a powerful Superquadro Mono engine, a 6-speed transmission with Ducati Quick Shift, and adjustable suspension. The bike also offers electronic aids and multiple riding modes.
Ducati has introduced the global market to the latest Hypermotard 698 Mono. According to the manufacturer, this versatile motorcycle is designed for both city commuting and track performance. Ducati has not yet provided confirmation regarding the Hypermotard 698 Mono's potential availability in the Indian market.