Ducati has introduced the global market to the latest Hypermotard 698 Mono. According to the manufacturer, this versatile motorcycle is designed for both city commuting and track performance. Ducati has not yet provided confirmation regarding the Hypermotard 698 Mono's potential availability in the Indian market.

Interestingly, the standout feature of the Hypermotard 698 Mono bike unquestionably lies in its engine, known as the Superquadro Mono. This single-cylinder engine is touted as the most potent in its class. Generating 76.43 bhp of maximum power at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque of 62.76 Nm at 8,000 rpm, this 659 cc liquid-cooled unit is the heart of the motorcycle. Additionally, Ducati plans to provide an A2 version with reduced power and torque output.

The motorcycle features a 6-speed transmission, with gear ratios drawn from the Panigale V4's expertise, as per Ducati. Notably, the first gear has been lengthened to facilitate its utilization in slow corners, optimizing the available power. Additionally, the gearbox can be equipped with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) for both upshifting and downshifting.

Moreover, the Hypermotard 698 Mono's suspension is managed by fully adjustable 5 mm Marzocchi upside-down forks at the front and a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock at the rear. Braking is facilitated by a 330 mm diameter disc with a Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial caliper at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. Additionally, it is equipped with dual-channel ABS for braking assistance.

Ducati is providing a range of electronic aids for the Hypermotard 698 Mono, including Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Traction Control, Engine Brake Control, and Ducati Power Launch. In addition, the motorcycle offers three distinct riding modes – Sport, Road, Urban, and Wet – as well as three power modes, namely Low, Mid, and High.

