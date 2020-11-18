Dwayne Johnson fails to drive Porsche Taycan for his next movie. Here's why

Dwayne Johnson informed that the entire shot sequence had to be changed due to his inability to get inside the Porsche Taycan

To have a physique like Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson is without a doubt a dream for many, but being muscular like 'The Rock' comes with its own disadvantages. Dwayne, who is currently filming comedy heist movie Red Notice, struggled to get inside a Porsche Taycan for his chase sequence in the film. Reason? Johnson has 'a bit too wide' back to fit inside the iconic sports car.

Dwayne Johnson shared the hilarious ordeal on his Instagram page. He informed that the entire shot sequence had to be changed due to his inability to get inside the car. "Aaaaand guess who’s too big to fit in yet another sports car," he wrote.

Dwayne Johnson shared the hilarious ordeal on his Instagram page. He informed that the entire shot sequence had to be changed due to his inability to get inside the car. "Aaaaand guess who's too big to fit in yet another sports car," he wrote.

Johnson is featuring in, alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, the chase sequence in question needed the actor to hop inside the Porsche and "be the bad ass behind the wheel". However, when he tried stepping inside, he happened to get stuck because of his wide back. "(Tried) to shimmy into this Porsche like a big ass brown marshmallow getting shoved into a coin slot," Johnson wrote.

Despite the setback, 'The Rock' lauded the crew ability to think quick on their feet and finding a "creative" alternative to complete the chase sequence.

This is not the first time, Dwayne Johnson had difficulty fitting in a sports car. He had previously shared a story of how he had troubles getting inside a Ferrari LaFerrari and a GTA Spano while filming for his hit TV series 'Ballers'