Dzire to Victoris, these 5 Maruti Suzuki cars were tested by Bharat NCAP in 2025

Bharat NCAP, India's own car safety program, tested multiple cars across the brands and body style segments in 2025. Maruti Suzuki, the biggest carmaker in India, in terms of production and sales volume also went through the crash test process by Bharat NCAP. The BNCAP tested five Maruti Suzuki models in 2025 across different body styles.

These five Maruti Suzuki models scored safety ratings between four stars and five stars, depending on the adult occupant protection and child occupant protection they offer.

Here is a quick look at the five Maruti Suzuki cars tested by Bharat NCAP in 2025, and how they performed during the crash tests.

Maruti Suzuki cars tested by Bharat NCAP in 2025 Model / Variant AOP Rating COP Rating Maruti Suzuki Dzire 29.46 / 32 points 5 stars 41.57 / 49 points 5 stars Maruti Suzuki Victoris 31.66 / 32 points 5 stars 43 / 49 points 5 stars Maruti Suzuki e Vitara 31.49 / 32 points 5 stars 43 / 49 points 5 stars Maruti Suzuki Baleno (2 airbags) 24.04 / 32 points 4 stars 34.81 / 49 points 3 stars Maruti Suzuki Baleno (6 airbags) 26.52 / 32 points 4 stars 34.81 / 49 points 3 stars Maruti Suzuki Invicto 30.43 / 32 points 5 stars 45 / 49 points 5 stars AOP - Adult Occupant Protection

COP - Child Occupant Protection

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the bestselling cars of the automaker, despite the shrinking market share of the sedans. This sub-compact sedan, in its new generation avatar has become visually interesting as well as packs more advanced features. What's more interesting is that, it scored five-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test. In 2025, the Dzire scored five-stars in Bharat NCAP crash test as well. The sedan has been rated to offer good protection to the head, neck, pelvis and thighs of both front occupants in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. Protection level offered to the driver’s chest was marginal and that for the co-driver’s chest and tibias was rated as adequate.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara The only car in this list yet to be launched in India, but tested by Bharat NCAP already, which is also the first electric car of the brand is Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. In the frontal crash performed by Bharat NCAP, head and neck protection for both front occupants was rated as good, with adequate driver chest protection and good passenger chest, pelvis, thighs and feet protection. The driver’s tibias were rated to have adequate safety coverage. In the side impact and side pole impact tests, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara offered good protection across all body regions.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Bharat NCAP tested two versions of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, one with two front airbags and another with six airbags. Both the versions were rated with four stars, but there were differences in the points scored in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP). In the two airbag variant, frontal protection was good only for head and neck, with marginal chest, pelvis, and thighs, while side impact results ranged from adequate to good. In the case of the six airbag variant, Baleno showed similar frontal results but better side impact protection, with good head, abdomen and pelvis safety. In the Child Occupant Protection (COP), Baleno's safety was rated strong in side impacts but weaker in frontal crashes.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched in 2025, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV was tested by Bharat NCAP. It was rated with five-star safety rating, for both AOP and COP. Equipped with six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors, and Level-2 ADAS, the SUV was rated to provide good protection to the head, neck, pelvis, thighs, and feet, with adequate chest and tibia protection, while all co-driver body regions were rated good in the frontal offset test done by Bharat NCAP. In both the side movable deformable barrier and side pole impact tests, good protection was offered to all critical body parts like head, chest, abdomen and pelvis.