E20 Petrol Mandate: Vehicle owners report increased costs and reduced efficiency, says survey

The nationwide rollout of E20 petrol in India, which became mandatory in April 2025, is causing significant concerns among vehicle owners, a recent survey conducted by LocalCircles revealed. The survey highlights a near doubling in the percentage of old petrol vehicle owners attributing increased maintenance costs to the new fuel blend over the past two months. This development is raising questions about the compatibility of older vehicles with the E20 blend and the broader implications for vehicle owners across the country.

According to the survey, 8 in 10 petrol vehicle owners with vehicles purchased in 2022 or earlier reported a reduction in fuel efficiency or mileage in 2025. This marks a notable increase from August 2025, when 67% of such vehicle owners confirmed a drop in fuel efficiency. The survey received over 36,000 responses from petrol vehicle owners located in 323 districts across India, with 69% of respondents being men and 31% women. The demographic breakdown also included 45% from tier 1 cities, 27% from tier 2, and 28% from tier 3, 4, 5, and rural districts.

The survey further revealed that 52% of owners of petrol vehicles purchased in 2022 or earlier experienced unusual levels of wear and tear or needed repairs in 2025, specifically related to the engine, fuel line, tank, and carburetor. This figure has risen sharply from 28% in August to 52% in October. The findings suggest that the introduction of E20 petrol is having a tangible impact on vehicle maintenance, with many owners expressing frustration over the increased costs and reduced vehicle performance.

Rough Transition The rollout of E20 petrol, a 20% ethanol blend, was intended to reduce fossil fuel dependence and emissions, aligning with global trends in ethanol fuel policies. However, the transition has not been smooth, particularly for vehicles sold between 2011 and 2025, which are mostly compatible only with E5 or E10 blends. This has left a significant portion of vehicle owners vulnerable to the adverse effects of the higher ethanol content in E20 petrol.

Despite government assurances, including statements from Minister Nitin Gadkari dismissing complaints as "misinformation," the real-world experiences of vehicle owners tell a different story. Reports of engine failures, injector issues, and phase separation have surfaced, with some owners facing substantial repair costs. For instance, an Audi Q7 owner in Chennai reported spending ₹4 lakh on repairs after E20 petrol caused engine failure.

Demand for Lower E20 Petrol Prices The LocalCircles survey also indicated that 52% of petrol vehicle owners would support the sale of E20 petrol at a 20% lower price if it were made available on an optional basis. This sentiment reflects a desire for flexibility and choice among consumers, who feel burdened by the mandatory switch to E20 petrol without viable alternatives.

Globally, ethanol blending accounts for 5-6% of transportation fuel demand, with the market projected to grow significantly in the coming years. However, the challenges faced by Indian vehicle owners underscore the complexities involved in transitioning to higher ethanol blends, particularly in regions where vehicle compatibility remains an issue.