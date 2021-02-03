Earth Energy EV launches three new ‘Made in India’ electric vehicles

Earth Energy EV , an Indian-origin automotive startup has launched it's 3 electric two-wheelers GLYDE +, EVOLVE R & EVOLVE Z in the Indian market today. The company claims that the new range comprises 96% Made in India electric vehicles.

The new range starts at a price of ₹92,000 and goes up to ₹1,42,000. All vehicles will be available in 3 colours - grey, black, and white.

Along with the vehicle, the company will provide a default in-built app for smartphones that it claims will help the rider to use live navigation status, incoming calls/messages alert, trip history, and current destination on-screen. The app also allows third party usage model.

The entire range gets automatic headlight-enabled feature for switching between night and day time modes. The LCD display helps riders to see battery SOC, real-time range and TBT (turnabout time) navigation, etc.

The brand has built an EARTH ENERGY app that digitally clones the user’s vehicle and provides up to 270 parameters to diagnose. The users can also book maintenance services with the app.

Earth Energy Glyde+ is a scooter powered by a 2.4W electric motor that offers a top speed of 60km/h. The price starts at ₹92,000.

The Evolve Z bikes comes with 96 AH/ Li-ion battery and range of 100 km and 15 degrees of grade ability. The price for this bike starts at ₹1,30,000

Evolve R is the third scooter in the new line-up. The company claims it can be charged entirely in 40 minutes with its fast charge facility, and go up to 110 km in a single charge. The price of this bike starts at ₹1,42,000

The company claims that customers can purchase the product from select dealers and distributors and trade partners for bulk orders appointed across India. The electric two-wheelers will be also available on India’s first hybrid E-Distribution platform buyEv.in.

Commenting on the Launch, Mr. Rushi S., CEO & Founder, Earth Energy EV says, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first range of electric two-Wheelers. The EV industry in India is emerging on account of various factors such as the growing awareness toward the environment, increasing petrol prices, and stringent emission norms, etc. We feel that the consumption of electric vehicles will go up now than ever."

