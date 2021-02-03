Earth Energy EV launches three new ‘Made in India’ electric vehicles

Commenting on the Launch, Mr. Rushi S., CEO & Founder, Earth Energy EV says, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first range of electric two-Wheelers. The EV industry in India is emerging on account of various factors such as the growing awareness toward the environment, increasing petrol prices, and stringent emission norms, etc. We feel that the consumption of electric vehicles will go up now than ever."

