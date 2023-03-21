Earthquake today: Massive earthquake in Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi1 min read . 10:40 PM IST
A massive earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit Afghanistan, the tremors of which were felt in Delhi-NCR
A massive earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit Afghanistan, the tremors of which were felt in Delhi-NCR
A massive earthquake of 6.8 hit the Hindu Kush area in Afghanistan on Tuesday, sending tremors across Delhi, Noida and surrounding areas of the national capital. The quake was at a depth of 184 km (114 miles).
A massive earthquake of 6.8 hit the Hindu Kush area in Afghanistan on Tuesday, sending tremors across Delhi, Noida and surrounding areas of the national capital. The quake was at a depth of 184 km (114 miles).
No report of loss or destruction due to the massive earthquake has been reported so far.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
No report of loss or destruction due to the massive earthquake has been reported so far.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated
This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards