eBikeGo has acquired the rights to manufacture the smart electric trike ‘Velocipedo’ of leading Spanish automotive company Torrot in India. This acquisition will address a niche in the electric vehicle segment. With this, eBikeGo now plans to enter the luxury electric three-wheeler industry and aims to manufacture these scooters. Velocipedo provides benefits of an electric scooter in a more secure and handy way. The three-wheeled Velocipedo has bagged RedDot Design Award, a coveted award for design.

Recently, it has also acquired Kustard Tech to expand its EV portfolio.

Velocipedo is a smart electric trike that looks like a tadpole tricycle. It is equipped with two front wheels and one rear wheel. Velocipedo has a carbon fibre roof that serves as a roll cage for its two occupants. It is a concept of a three-wheeled, electric, networked vehicle for urban travel. This vehicle is completely electric (no pedalling necessary) and is named after Velocipedes, the pioneer who initiated a stepping stone towards horseless transportation.

Velocipedo will be produced in three basic models: a personal vehicle, trick taxi and a cargo vehicle, in Pune (India) the beginning of the next year. The basic model can accommodate two people, has a full cab and seatbelts and helmets are not required.

The vehicle has a top speed of 95 Kmph, a range per charge of 200 kilometres, and a curb weight of 180 kg. It will take 1.5 hours (on 220V outlet) to fully charge the Velocipedo and a regenerative braking feature could add 10-20% to the range. The 155 kg Velocipedo-C, which is intended for commercial use, has room only for the driver along with enough space to accommodate 70 kg of cargo. This model just has a basic windshield and it will require a helmet to operate.

“We are extremely happy to have acquired one of the leading international automotive companies for the manufacturing of Electric Trike Velocipedo in the Indian Market, pertaining to the requirement of Indian consumers and infrastructure. This acquisition will put the Indian EV industry on the global map. The future of mobility is electric and the post-covid world presents an opportunity for us to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility globally. With electric, digitally connected capabilities, three-wheelers will further emerge as the most preferred urban mobility paradigm around the world and will empower every consumer" said Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO of eBikeGo.

Velocipedo is also being touted as a 'connected' vehicle, with its on board unit (OBU) monitoring its performance, location, and driver behaviour, as well as enabling security and anti-theft features. All these features will be controlled via a dedicated app. It will be available in a variety of colour. The first of the units are expected to be delivered to customers in September of 2022.

