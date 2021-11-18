eBikeGo acquires Spanish electric trike co, to enter luxury electric 3W segment

“We are extremely happy to have acquired one of the leading international automotive companies for the manufacturing of Electric Trike Velocipedo in the Indian Market, pertaining to the requirement of Indian consumers and infrastructure. This acquisition will put the Indian EV industry on the global map. The future of mobility is electric and the post-covid world presents an opportunity for us to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility globally. With electric, digitally connected capabilities, three-wheelers will further emerge as the most preferred urban mobility paradigm around the world and will empower every consumer" said Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO of eBikeGo.

