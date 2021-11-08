Electric two-wheeler mobility platform, eBikeGo , today acquired tech firm, Kustard Technologies for $2 million with the goal of modernising its EV footprints. Now, the eBikeGo plans to build FMS (Fleet Management System) for its clients such as Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket. It will also aid remote diagnostics of EVs to achieve preventative maintenance such as such as monitoring vehicle health, motor, battery, controller, etc.

Along with the acquisition of the company, eBikeGo has also expanded their team by onboarding 20 leading and skilled developers from the EV tech industry, in order to contribute on product, design, innovation as well as UI and UX.

“We are extremely happy to acquire one of the burgeoning tech firms, Kustard Technologies, to help push the EV industry to the next level with cutting-edge technology," said Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.

“Every year, approx. 25 Million petrol two-wheelers are sold in India. Previously, less than 0.15 Million electric two-wheelers has been sold, accounting for just 0.6 percent of overall two-wheeler sales. One of the major reasons for this is that most electric two-wheeler vehicles today are not connected to IoT (Internet of Things) making the user devoid of a complete, dependable digital experience."

“eBikeGo's vision with this purchase is to transform Electric Vehicles into smart connected vehicles. As industry experts, we understand the urgency and significance of technology in EV space," added Irfan .

With the rise in their adoption, Electric Vehicle insurance and financing are now significantly less expensive. The eBikeGo Matics' data may be used by Electric Vehicle fleets to determine which models are ideal for obtaining the best financing. It will also help the insurance agencies with riders’ safety data which can be further used to modify their insurance policies.

