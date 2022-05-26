eBikeGo raises fund and seek further investment to expand its mobility business

MUVI is a lightweight 2- Wheeler EV, launched in 2017. Since its inception, it has sold above 25,000 units till now in European markets. It is a 4th Generation vehicle made with a mindset of global penetration. Velocipedo is an award winning, futuristically design oriented vehicle and the winner of prestigious reddot award. With a proven 4+ years of R&D, the company plans to manufacture this disruptive product in India to explore various possibilities such as ride hailing, personal mobility, and much more.