eBikeGo Rugged gets overwhelming response from Tier 2 towns. See what it offers

Electric mobility startup eBikeGo today received over one lakh bookings worth ₹1,000 crore for its electric moto scooter Rugged within two months of its launch. The company is also in advanced talks for raising capital. eBikeGo is hoping get around 50,000 plus bookings worth ₹500 crore in the coming months, driven by the festive season demand and rising fuel prices.

Rugged is powered by a 3kW motor that can achieve speeds of up to 70 km/h. It comes with a 2x2 kWh battery that can be replaced. The batteries offer a range of 160 kilometres and charge in 3.5 hours. It has a 30-litre storage capacity.

eBikeGo had rolled out its debut electric moto scooter in August. Following the launch of Rugged, it had partnered with 22 dealerships throughout India.

eBikeGo has received 1,06,650 paid bookings worth ₹1,000 crore till date. In this period, the company has also finalised master franchises of Rugged in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra, the company said.

Simultaneously, it has also finalised 22 dealership stores in UP, Mumbai and Bihar and a cost and freight agent, the company said. As much as 67 per cent of these bookings have come from Tier-2 cities and rural areas.

eBikeGo has several new states on the radar for the franchise, with ten more states in the works, including Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi, the company said.

“Within two months of its introduction, we at eBikeGo had an amazing reaction to our most anticipated bike, the Rugged, and closed over 1-lakh bookings with 22 dealerships throughout the country. This is a significant figure for any electric two-wheeler company, especially in a developing country like India," said Irfan Khan, founder-CEO, eBikeGo.

“We're also in advanced talks with a number of foreign private equity funds. In the next few months, we estimate about 50,000 additional bookings of 'Rugged' worth ₹500 crores" said Khan.

Companies such as Amazon, Bigbasket, Delhivery, Zomato and other food delivery and retail firms have expressed interest in its e-moto-scooter and have signed on as significant B2B clients.

In these two months, eBikeGo has also collaborated with physical financial services marketplace mBnk to launch Rugged in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the company said, adding that it has got reservations from across India.

The Rugged is available in four colors-- Red, Blue, Black, and Rugged Special Edition for Diwali.

