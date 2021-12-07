eBikeGo to manufacture Muvi electric scooter in India, aims 5 per cent share

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

eBikeGo has acquired the product license rights to manufacture 'Muvi' electric vehicles of leading Spanish automotive company Torrot in India. This electric vehicle will be manufactured and sold in India and across the world. eBikeGo intends to capture 5 per cent of the worldwide two-wheeled electric vehicle market with its manufacturing. Muvi is an IoT and AI enabled electric vehicle with connected features and can be easily controlled and monitored via a smartphone. It has a switching battery, allowing consumers to use swapping stations.

Designed in Europe, Muvi is accepted by 14 established e-commerce and shared mobility companies. With Muvi, Torrot has invested largely in R&D since 2015, keeping the necessity to cater to a global market and has successfully developed and sold 30,000 units in Europe.

Designed in Europe, Muvi is accepted by 14 established e-commerce and shared mobility companies. With Muvi, Torrot has invested largely in R&D since 2015, keeping the necessity to cater to a global market and has successfully developed and sold 30,000 units in Europe.

"We are extremely happy to have acquired the license of manufacturing 'Muvi', one of the leading electric vehicles from renowned international automotive company Torrot in India," said Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.

Taking about facts, approx. 25 million two-wheelers are sold every year in India alone. Out of which, electric two-wheelers only constitute of a small fragment (0.3 %). This fraction has been constantly observed throughout last 6 years which heavily indicates the lack of market acceptance. Presently, the major issue is that customer-centric approach is lacking.

He added, "We are certain that traditional vehicles, which are the sole cause of Carbon Emission, can be easily and effectively replaced by Muvi. This will greatly help us to broaden our horizons and to further become the front-runner of electric mobility adoption in the country."

"Muvi, being a technologically advanced vehicle and already operating in 12 countries, does not require any homologation to supply in these markets, opening ways for global presence," Irfan said.