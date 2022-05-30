eBikeGo has partnered with Bengaluru-headquartered advanced battery technology start-up Log9 Materials to launch their 10-minute fast charging technology (InstaCharge) for their upcoming electric trike, Velocipedo. Both the companies have entered into a long-term partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

With this partnership, eBikeGo aims to disrupt not only the Indian but also the international EV market. On the other hand, Log9 Materials will be bringing their expertise to the table by adapting their InstaCharge Tech that enables Velocipedo to be charged within just 10 minutes.

Velocipedo is an award-winning, European designed, smart electric trike, equipped with two front wheels and one rear wheel, a carbon fibre roof and 2 seats for its two occupants. It is a completely unique concept of a three-wheeled, electric, networked vehicle that is destined to revolutionise urban travel, designed in such a way that it combines the comfort and safety of a car with the quickness of a motorbike.

The production will begin by the starting of 2023. The basic model can accommodate two people, has a top speed of 95 Kmph and a range per charge of 100 kilometres. With the superfast technology developed by Log9 Materials, the Velocipedo will take only 10 minutes (on 220V outlet) to get fully charged, and regenerative braking feature could add 10-20% to the range.

The 155 kg Velocipedo-Cargo, which is intended for commercial use, has room only for the driver; along with enough space to accommodate upto 100 kg of cargo.

“We at eBikeGo are very happy to announce a collaboration with Log9 Materials with the objective to integrate the Velocipedo fleets with superfast charging technology, which in turn will improve charge-time, optimizing delivery cycles and offering Power, Performance and Peace of Mind to the end-users. This strategic partnership with Log9 Materials will also help us strengthen our expansion and enable us to scale across India and the world. Together, eBikeGo and Log9 Materials hope to push to transform the electric vehicle segment and logistics ecosystem of the nation towards a more responsible and sustainable model" said Dr Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO, eBikeGo.

Kartik Hajela, Co-Founder & COO, Log9 Materials said, “We are thrilled to be working with eBikeGo to further our foray into overseas markets. We are optimistic that with our cutting-edge battery technologies that provide an unprecedented 10+ years of life and InstaCharging capabilities, together with eBikeGo's forward-thinking advanced vehicle platforms, we will be able to carve out a dominant position for ourselves in the future. Our partnership will provide the finest in terms of value and lifestyle for our audience, and we look forward to increasing the bar for urban mobility."