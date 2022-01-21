New Delhi: E-bike manufacturer EMotorad is in talks with multiple domestic and global technology and mobility-focused funds to raise $25 million (about ₹185 crore), two persons familiar with the deal told VCCircle.

The electric vehicle (EV) startup, which raised $3 million in its seed round of funding last October, is having discussions with funds, including Ev2 Ventures, both the persons said on condition of anonymity.

EMotorad is likely to reach out to other US and India-based institutional investors, said one of the persons mentioned above.

The capital raised is expected to be primarily used for expansion into the US market given the demand for e-bikes, said the other person.

FundEnable, a technology platform that upskills and prepares entrepreneurs to raise capital, is helping the Pune-based startup to prepare for fundraising.

A company spokesperson confirmed the fundraising, but did not either comment on potential investors or reveal other details.

India and US are the first frontiers for EMotorad as the headroom for growth is huge, said Kunal Gupta, its chief executive officer.

EMotorad, operated by Inkodop Technologies Pvt. Ltd and launched in 2017, claims to offer premium quality electric cycles at an affordable price. However, unlike several EV startups that use cheap assemblies imported from China, the company boasts of its e-cycles made up of parts sourced from local original equipment manufacturers.

The startup claims that its flagship product, EMX, is the country’s first dual-suspension e-bike.

