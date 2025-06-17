Indian economy faces crosswinds with mounting global shocks
Gireesh Chandra Prasad , Rhik Kundu 5 min read 17 Jun 2025, 11:43 PM IST
Summary
Though benign inflation and a manageable current account deficit have provided a buffer against global headwinds, economists said sustaining momentum will require deeper demand-side support and a sharper pickup in private capital spending.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: India’s post-pandemic growth story may be heading into rougher waters.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story