Eicher Trucks & Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, today completed the 315th vehicle delivery to KNR Constructions Limited and has also bagged a massive order of 130 vehicles from the Hyderabad-based infrastructure major. The vehicles have been commissioned in mega NHAI Expressway Projects across South India.

The 6028T is built on Pro 6000 platform, developed on Eicher BSVI solution, EUTECH 6 and powered with a VEDX8 engines, Pro 6028T tippers deliver a power of 260HP @2200 rpm and a peak torque of 1000Nm @1000-1700 rpm. Features like Fuel Coaching, IDIS (intelligent driver information system) and Cruise Control have been added.

Gagandeep Singh Gandhok, Senior Vice President – HD Trucks Business, VE Commercial Vehicles said, “Our association with KNR Constructions Ltd. began about 5 years ago, and in this short span of time we have jointly worked to deliver the 315th BSVI vehicle for their various infrastructure projects. Their faith and confidence on Eicher vehicles is a great delight for us at VE Commercial Vehicles."

K Narasimha Reddy, Founder & MD, KNRCL said, “In our fleet of 1000+ tippers, Eicher constitute of good 33% share i.e. 300+ vehicles. Eicher team supported us well in both the prestigious lift irrigation projects of Kaneswaran & Palamuru Rangareddy. Continuing this trust, we are happy to partner with VE Commercial Vehicles again and add 130+ Eicher tippers in our fleet for our new road construction projects in Tamilnadu, Karnataka & Kerala. These projects will boost Infra development in southern India. With the prowess of our partners like VECV, we are confident that we shall complete these projects within the timelines."

Alongside, the two partners have adopted the Site Support Model by Volvo Trucks which has relieved KNR Constructions of the maintenance. The on-site team at Eicher geared with tools, parts and equipment to deliver uptime of tippers and includes all scheduled maintenance and breakdown repairs. All new BS VI compliant Eicher trucks and buses are connected by the telematics to the Eicher Uptime Centre that monitors each vehicles performance in real time.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.