Eicher Motors Limited (EML) announced audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, Eicher Motors’ total revenue from operations was at an all-time high at ₹3,193 crore, up 8.6% as compared to ₹2,940 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 2020-21.

EBITDA was ₹757 crore, up 19.3% as compared to ₹634 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Profit After Tax was ₹610 crore, an increase of 16.0% as compared to ₹526 crore during the same period last year.

During the quarter, Royal Enfield recorded sales of 182,125 motorcycles, down by 10.4% from 203,343 motorcycles sold during the same period in FY 2020-21.

For the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022, Eicher Motors’ total revenue from operations was at an all-time high of ₹10,298 crore up by 18.1% as compared to ₹8,720 crore recorded for FY 2020-21 aided by Royal Enfield’s performance in international markets.

EBITDA was ₹2,172 crore, up by 22.0% as compared to ₹1,781 crore in FY21, and Profit After Tax was recorded at ₹1,677 crore, up by 24.5% as compared to ₹1,347 crore for the same period last year.

During FY 2021-22, Royal Enfield registered motorcycle sales at 595,474, down 2.3% from 609,403 in FY 2020-21.

Subsequent to the Board of Directors meeting the Chennai-based company also announced the appointment of B Govindarajan as Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield. With this appointment, Govindarajan will now be CEO - Royal Enfield, and Wholetime Director on the Board of Eicher Motors Ltd.