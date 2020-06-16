Eicher Motors to witness gradual recovery in the second half of FY21: Brokerages

“With a healthy response received for the new 650cc Twins, Interceptor GT, and Continental GT (both in the Indian as well as international markets) and some recovery seen in domestic sales, we expect RE volumes to recover from 2HFY21 after declining up to 1HFY21. The upcoming new product launches on the brand-new platform would not only expand the product portfolio and narrow the gap in product quality vis-à-vis 650cc Twins, but it would substantially expand the addressable market in India and globally," said said Jinesh Gandhi and Vipul Agrawal of Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities.