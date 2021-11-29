Eicher Trucks and Buses in partnership with Phoenix Foundation has established the Phoenix-Eicher Institute of Driver Training and Research in Latur, Maharashtra to upskill driver fraternity in the state. Set up under public-private partnership with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, this institute aims to enhance the core competencies of the commercial vehicles drives by training them across wide range of vehicles, through a comprehensive and professional Driver Training programs.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, said “The country has a strong need for skilled CV drivers and the Phoenix-Eicher driver training institute will play an important role in developing competent commercial vehicles drivers for promoting safe and efficient transportation in the region."

Eicher already has eight Driver Training Institutes where pre-licensing training for new drivers is being provided. It also conducts regular driver training programs through twelve Regional Driver Trainers and trains around 20,000 drivers every year. So far more than 2 lakh drivers have been trained across country through these programs.

The Phoenix-Eicher institute is equipped with facilities like driving practice track, automobile lab, training vehicles and equipment and training content provided by Eicher. It will also be able to house 150 drivers in the hostel developed for the convenience of the drivers.

JP Verma, Vice President After Market, Eicher Trucks and Buses said, “At Eicher, we recognize the critical role that drivers play and therefore we have been pioneering driver empowerment and development by training and upskilling of drivers. The introduction of connected vehicles, has revolutionised the commercial vehicle industry forever, by preventing break downs and increasing driver safety. To take full advantage of such next-gen technology, it becomes imperative for the drivers to fully understand the features and benefits, which is why Eicher has established this institute. Eicher is also committed to promote road safety education in the country through training and awareness programs for safer roads and safe transportation."

