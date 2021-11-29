Eicher to upskill drivers with Min of Road Transport and Highway. Read more

JP Verma, Vice President After Market, Eicher Trucks and Buses said, “At Eicher, we recognize the critical role that drivers play and therefore we have been pioneering driver empowerment and development by training and upskilling of drivers. The introduction of connected vehicles, has revolutionised the commercial vehicle industry forever, by preventing break downs and increasing driver safety. To take full advantage of such next-gen technology, it becomes imperative for the drivers to fully understand the features and benefits, which is why Eicher has established this institute. Eicher is also committed to promote road safety education in the country through training and awareness programs for safer roads and safe transportation."